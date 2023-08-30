Third drone downed over Kaluga Region in 24 hours — governor

KALUGA, August 30. /TASS/. A third unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down in the Kaluga Region in 24 hours, regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel.

"Also, this afternoon, in the Dzerzhinsky District, air defense systems took down another UAV," he wrote.

Overnight on Wednesday, air defense systems took down two drones in the Dzerzhinsky and Sukhinichsky districts, there were no casualties.

The governor specified that the debris of the downed drone fell outside of population centers thus nobody was hurt and infrastructure was not damaged.

After overnight attacks, windows were shattered in a residential building in the Sukhinichsky District and in the Dzerzhinsky District, a drone hit an empty reservoir for storing petroleum products. A fire was quickly extinguished, Additionally, in the Dzerzhinsky District, bomb disposal engineers eliminated explosives left on the drone crash site.