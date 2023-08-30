Too early to say when Putin may visit China — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A tight schedule of exchange visits is being worked on with China at all levels, so it is premature to name a date when Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit that country, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"It is too early to speculate on this subject. I can only say that it is true that Russia and China have been working on a rather tight schedule of exchange visits at different levels, including those at the highest level," Peskov said.

He added that the media would be notified about such visits in due time.

Earlier, Peskov told the media that Putin was going to make a number of international visits in the fall. He also promised to inform about such trips on time.

In July, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin might visit China in October. The One Belt - One Road forum will be held in China then.