NATO’s appetite only growing, fed by blind faith in its impunity, Russian intel chief says

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The appetite of NATO, which holds to a blind faith in its own impunity, is only growing with time, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, who also chairs the Russian Historical Society, said.

"Looking back at the more than half-century-long history of NATO, it is evident that the appetite of the aggressor, which has come to have a blind faith in its own impunity, is only growing. In such cases, as history shows, only a timely demonstration of toughness and resolve can do any good," the foreign intelligence chief said at a roundtable discussion timed to coincide with the anniversary of NATO’s military aggression against Republika Srpska.