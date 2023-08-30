Russian forces destroy Ukrainian D-30, Msta-B howitzers in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 30. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian D-30 and Msta-B howitzers with ammunition in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"The Dnepr battlegroup’s units inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the island zone, destroying a D-30 howitzer with ammunition (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and four others received wounds of varying severity) and two 120mm mortar teams and ammunition (casualties: seven Ukrainian militants were killed and five others suffered wounds of varying severity), the spokesman said.

In the Kakhovka area, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer with ammunition, he said.

In the Kherson area, the Russian battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian army position, he added.