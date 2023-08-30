Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region 110 times over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired about 110 different munitions at the Belgorod Region, as well as attacked some settlements with drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"The Sereda settlement in the Shebekinsky urban district has been shelled 17 times from artillery. <…> The village of Novaya Tavolzhanka was shelled ten times from artillery and 13 times from mortars, the settlement of Belyanka was shelled 15 times, the settlement of Krasnoye was shelled six times, while the village of Pankov was shelled four times," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, on August 29, the Ukrainian forces fired 11 rockets at the village of Schetinovka, four at Nekhoteyevka, and two at Varishkin. The outskirts of the village of Plotvyanka were shelled twice from mortars. On Tuesday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone attacked the outskirts of the village of Bezyumeno in the Graivoronsky district. Another drone dropped a shrapnel munition at the Gorkovsky settlement. The Ukrainian units fired two mortar munitions at the outskirts of the Novostroyevka-Vtoraya settlement, six at Dronovka, three at Smorodino and twelve at Bezyumeno. No casualties or damage were reported.