Putin’s fall schedule includes international visits — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to make several international trips during the coming fall season, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

When asked about potential overseas visits by Putin against the background of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is still in effect, Peskov responded: "There are such plans. In the fall. We will inform you in due time."

However, he refrained from giving further details. "For obvious reasons, we don’t want to announce this beforehand," Peskov added.

Earlier, the ICC, based in The Hague, the Netherlands, issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, on charges of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. Moscow has categorically refuted these charges, describing the very fact that such an issue was raised at all as utterly outrageous. Moreover, Moscow said that it did not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction and considered its verdicts to be null and void.