MELITOPOL, August 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have lost over 1,000 men from the 10th Army Corps in persistent assaults on the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye Region, since the end of July, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, told TASS.

"As for irrecoverable losses - those killed and seriously wounded who will no longer return to military service - it is more than 1,000 men. In all, including the wounded who can return to the ranks, the losses are estimated at several thousand. The Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal. The 10th Army Corps has been involved in the assaults [on Rabotino] since late July," Rogov said.

Earlier, he told TASS that the Ukrainian command was transferring fresh units from the 10th Corps, the Marun tactical group and the 47th brigade, to the Rabotino area to augment the 82nd brigade already located in this sector of the line of engagement.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian army has been attempting to mount an offensive since June 4, thus far unsuccessfully. According to the Russian military, Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 men and about 5,000 items of various weaponry, including 26 airplanes and 25 Leopard tanks, in just two months. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian troops had not achieved any success whatsoever in any direction.