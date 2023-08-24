Western partners display no common sense during talks on sidelines of forums — Lavrov

JOHANNESBURG /SOUTH AFRICA/, August 24. /TASS/. Russian representatives sometimes come across Western partners on the sidelines of various forums, but see no common sense in their statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"I cannot tell when the West will turn toward common sense. The overwhelming majority of figures that currently lead Western governments display such unity in promotion of the American agenda, under Washington’s leadership, do the detriment to themselves, their economies, their citizens. […] We face such people, conversations take place on the sidelines - there is not even a hint of common sense. ‘You must, you have to’ - who says so, to who do we owe? This is not the case when we can convey our point of view via dialogue and expect it to be heard, at the very least," Lavrov said.

He added that he refers to a "totally ideologized group of countries, which, as [Russian] President Vladimir Putin said, consider themselves divine and try to replace the Lord God."