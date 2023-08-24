Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian boats, Msta-B howitzer in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 24. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two boats and a Msta-B howitzer of the Ukrainian army in the island area of the Kherson Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the island zone, destroying two boats, eight Ukrainian militants and a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition with the following casualties: four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two others received wounds of varying severity," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian army emplacement, a 120mm mortar team with ammunition in the Kherson area and an enemy gun emplacement in the Kakhovka area, the spokesman said.