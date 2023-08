MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Civilians are returning to the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik.

"I can see that people are returning; there is a migration inflow," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that the acting LPR head’s team would be able to achieve the goals facing the region. "We will definitely support you," Putin added.