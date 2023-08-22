IAEA aware of August 18 blast in Energodar

VIENNA, August 22. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) knows about an explosion, which occurred in the city of Energodar near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on August 18, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement posted on the IAEA website on Tuesday.

"The IAEA is aware of reports of an explosion, with some injuries, on the morning of 18 August in the nearby city of Energodar, where most of the ZNPP’s staff live. The IAEA experts have not heard of any injuries to plant personnel and there was no damage reported at the ZNPP site," the statement reads.

According to the Zaporozhye Region emergency services, two Ukrainian drones hit a multi-storey apartment bloc in Energodar on August 18, leaving at least four people injured.