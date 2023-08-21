Situation in Kleshcheyevka area remains tense, DPR head says

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have been trying to advance on the flanks near Artyomovsk in recent days, with Kleshcheyevka being one of the hotbeds on the line of engagement, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"As for the flanks [near Artyomovsk], in recent days the enemy has made attempts to advance on both the southern and northern flanks. The situation remains difficult in the area of Kleshcheyevka, in the northwest, there is a constant confrontation for the heights near this settlement," Pushilin said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Earlier, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the acting head of the DPR, reported about unsuccessful attempts to advance in this area. According to him, there were attacks on Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka. At the same time, the enemy suffered significant losses - intelligence data speak of the destruction of several armored vehicles, several firing positions and at least two dozen Ukrainian servicemen, Gagin said.