Ukraine’s attacks on Crimean bridge have political aspect — Crimean parliament’s speaker

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s attacks on the Crimean Bridge pursue rather political aims, the speaker of Crimea’s single-house legislature, the State Council, Vladimir Konstantinov, said on the Solovyov.Live channel.

"Undoubtedly, the [Crimean] bridge is our pride and the pride of all Russia. It has become a political symbol of new Crimea and Russia as well. A blow on politics is involved: the aim is to make people think that Russia is unable to protect its sacred object, sacred and important for the whole country. That is why they [the Ukrainian forces] are trying to hit it again and again," Konstantinov said.

He explained that there could not actually be any economic damage to Crimea in this regard, as the peninsula had the necessary stocks of essentials. Should logistics with the Russian mainland be disrupted, and there are also alternative routes.