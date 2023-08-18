Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Issues of closer cooperation between the five Caspian littoral states, including preparations for an upcoming ministerial meeting in Moscow, were the focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with the ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations, including preparations for an upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers from the Caspian littoral states in Moscow," it said.

According to earlier reports, Russian came out with an initiative to hold a meeting of the top diplomats from the five Caspian littoral countries this year.