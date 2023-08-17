US shows hypocrisy addressing human rights issues in North Korea — Russian mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. The United States demonstrates an outrageously hypocritical approach by imposing inhumane sanctions on North Korea while elocuting about human rights in the country, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky told the UN Security Council.

"This situation is a manifestation of blatant hypocrisy by the United States and its allies who elocute about human rights in the DPRK while suffocating the people of North Korea with inhumane unilateral sanctions. Neither UN representatives nor our Western colleagues today uttered a single word about the impact of these measures on ordinary people in the DPRK," he said. "This proves again the futility of this discussion, the only purpose of which is to serve Western double standards as regards both the procedures of the Security Council and the area of human rights."

"We are convinced that this Council and the United Nations at large must not connive at US and allies’ policies that utilize human rights aspects to interfere in sovereign affairs of states," he continued. This is exactly what poses the main threat to peace and security, which dozens of states across the globe have already seen this for themselves. Whatever catches Washington and its allies come up with, this will not mislead anyone."

The UN Security Council briefing on the situation of human rights in the DPRK was held on Thursday on the US initiative.