Most security threats in Syria come from areas not controlled by government — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The biggest threat to security in Syria still emanates from the areas outside the control of the country’s government, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She made the statement in connection with the attack of Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists on a bus carrying Syrian servicemen in the eastern part of the country on August 10.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist act. We sincerely condole with the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We express solidarity with the leadership and people of the SAR in the fight against terrorism," Zakharova said in a statement issued by the ministry. "We would like to emphasize that the main threat to security in Syria still comes from areas outside the control of the government of this country."

According to the spokeswoman, "the illegal US military presence in the Trans-Euphrates area and around the settlement of Al-Tanf in the southeastern part of the SAR, where active recruitment and training of fighters of various terrorist groups, including ISIS, takes place, continues to be one of the main destabilizing factors."

"Washington's policy aimed at maintaining the de facto occupation of vast areas in northeastern Syria, which are rich in oil, gas and agricultural resources, and the continuation of sanctions pressure on Damascus leads to further deterioration of the social and economic situation and greater activity of the extremist underground in the SAR", the diplomat continued.

"In connection with this, we stand in solidarity with the legitimate demands of the Syrian government for the withdrawal of all military contingents that have illegal presence on the territory of that country. We believe that sustainable stabilization in the Syrian Arab Republic can be achieved only on the basis of the principles of respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity," she said.