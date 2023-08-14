Pakistani deputy defense minister arrives in Moscow to attend security conference

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Pakistan’s first deputy defense minister has arrived in Moscow to take part in the Moscow conference on international security, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told TASS on Monday.

"Our First Deputy Defense Minister General Hamood uz Zaman Khan has arrived to take part in this conference," he said.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security will be held on August 15.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that President Vladimir Putin may visit the conference if his schedule allows but will issue a video address in any event.

According to deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department, Alexey Zaitsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at the conference will focus on the efforts of the countries of the global majority to find ways of development outside Western mechanisms.