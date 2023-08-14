Russia, Pakistan to ramp up multifaceted relationship to ensure regional security — Putin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, on the South Asian nation’s Independence Day on Monday, according to an official congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin website.

"I am confident that, through joint efforts, we will continue to build the multifaceted relationship between Russia and Pakistan for the benefit of our peoples and for strengthening regional stability and security," the message reads.

According to Putin, the two countries have been maintaining a friendly relationship, while actively developing a bilateral political dialogue and fruitful cooperation in various domains. In addition, Moscow and Islamabad have been cooperating actively in the fight against terrorism and in Afghanistan-related matters while working toward resolving other pressing international issues, the Russian leader added.

The Russian president wished his Pakistani counterpart good health and every success, as he extended wishes of peace and prosperity to all Pakistani citizens.