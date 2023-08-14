Russian forces wipe out five Ukrainian boats in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Dnieper Battlegroup units have eliminated five boats of Ukraine’s armed forces in the Kherson area over the past 24 hours, a representative of the Kherson Region’s emergency services told journalists.

"As a result of a strike by Dnieper Battlegroup units in the Kherson area, five Ukrainian boats and 25 militants have been eliminated, [as well as] the deployment site of one of Ukrainian army units (losses: 15 Ukrainian militants eliminated, nine sustained wounds of various degrees of severity, five units of automotive equipment disabled)," he said.

A D-30 howitzer with munitions was eliminated in the island zone and a 120mm mortar with its crew and munitions was wiped out in the Kakhovka area.