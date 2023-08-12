Talks on Ukraine’s neutral status to resume sooner or later — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Talks on Ukraine’s neutral status, denazification and demilitarization will eventually resume, but in other territorial realities for Kiev, Leonid Slutsky, leader of the LDPR party and chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, opined.

Commenting on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba’s remarks that the world is increasingly swaying toward the need for negotiations in order to put an end to the conflict, Slutsky said, "any war, even a hundred years’ war, ends in negotiations. It is not Russia, which was not the original initiator, that has dropped them. Sooner or later, we will definitely get back to where we stopped (the neutral status, denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine), although obviously in other territorial realties for Kiev," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the lawmaker, more and more countries "are getting to understand the true causes and background of the Ukraine conflict."

"More and more ordinary citizens in Europe and the United States are not backing the collective West’s participation in the confrontation with Russia to ‘the last Ukrainian’," Slutsky added.

Russia has reiterated its stand on the Ukraine conflict at various levels. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Moscow has always been and remains open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and is poised to respond to really serious proposals, whereas the Kiev regime has disrupted and banned negotiations with Russia.