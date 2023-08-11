Ukrainian troops using dozens of drones daily to hit civilian facilities in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have changed their combat strategy and now launch dozens of drones each day to attack civilian facilities in the Kherson Region, the region’s acting governor Vladimir Saldo said on Friday.

"There is a change in their combat tactics. The enemy uses light drones capable of carrying small amounts of explosives. Up to thirty to forty drones fly daily over settlements and drop explosives onto civilian cars, trucks carrying food or petrol vehicles," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Saldo, such attacks do harm to civilians and the economy, not to the military.

On August 1, Mayor of Novaya Kakhovka Vladimir Leontyev told TASS that Ukrainian troops had intensified drone attacks on the city, deliberately targeting power grids and other civilian infrastructure.