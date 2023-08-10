Russia, Seychelles discussing increase in number of direct flights — Russian embassy

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia and the Seychelles are discussing an increase in the number of direct flights between the countries considering a stable growth of the flow of Russian tourists, a source in the Russian embassy told TASS.

"We note the growth of the flow of tourists from Russia, which is largely triggered by direct air service between Moscow and Victoria, as well as the agreement cancelling visas between the countries signed in 2015," the source said. "Considering a stable growth of the tourist flow in this direction the issue of increasing the number of flights is being considered now by relevant agencies of the two countries," the embassy said.

Around 30,000 Russians visited the Seychelles in 2022, the source noted. "This year an increase in the total number of Russian tourists may be projected as there were more than 21,000 Russians willing to see the archipelago in the first half of this year. To compare, before direct flights were resumed there were not more than 15,000 of them per year," the embassy added.