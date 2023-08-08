Shrapnel from downed drones damages three households, power lines in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces have fired about 50 rounds of ammunition at populated areas of the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, with the Russian Air Defense Troops downing three drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In Belgorod, an enemy drone of the aircraft type was shot down by the air defense system while approaching the city. There were no casualties. The roofs of three private residential buildings were damaged by fragments of the drone," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In addition, according to the governor, on Monday an explosive device was dropped from a drone in Zhuravlevka, Belgorod Region, and the enemy also attacked the village with a kamikaze drone. "As a result of air defense work, fragments of the downed drone damaged a power line in one of the settlements of the district. Now the power line has been restored," Gladkov pointed out.

On August 7, six artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka in the Belgorod Region. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, 11 shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Staroselye, and the outskirts of the village of Vyazovoye were also shelled by mortars 14 times.

In the Shebekinsky district, seven mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, four mortar shells were fired at the Pankov village, and six mortar shells were fired at the Shebekino checkpoint. An enemy drone was downed in the village of Churaevo. "There are no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," Gladkov added.