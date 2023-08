MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The situation at the line of combat engagement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) remains tense but completely controlled, DPR Acting Head Denis Pushilin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"As of today, it is possible to say that along the entire line of engagement [in the DPR], the situation is rather tense but is completely controlled," he said.

Pushilin noted that the area south of Donetsk remains restive.