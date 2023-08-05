Putin congratulates Russian railway workers on professional holiday

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated railway workers on their professional holiday and noted their contribution to the development of the country’s important strategic industry.

"Friends, I would like to congratulate all railway workers and veterans on their professional holiday. People representing a wide range of professions and with all kinds of skills, including train drivers, conductors, construction and maintenance workers, engineers and traffic operators, have been contributing to developing this essential sector which has strategic importance," the Russian head of state said in his video address.

He noted the input of railway workers during the Great Patriotic War. "During the Great Patriotic War, railway workers stood with the Soviet people in accomplishing major feats both on the battlefield and in their work by running trains to help our army and connecting the frontline to the rear despite all the shelling and bombing," Putin said.

The Russian president talked about the industry’s contribution to the comprehensive development of the entire railway infrastructure in new Russia’s regions and important perspective directions. "Russia is developing its own cutting-edge high-speed locomotives and trains to make yet another step towards strengthening our technological independence. Introducing digital services and state-of-the-art technology and logistics solutions are among our priorities," he pointed out.

"I want to thank all railway workers in Russia for your responsible attitude and dedication to this important and highly valuable profession - the country needs it. Thank you for your readiness to put in the hard work and achieve results for the benefit of our homeland and our people. I wish good health, success and all the best to you and your families," Putin concluded.