Kremlin in favor of restoring constitutional order in Niger

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia would like Niger to restore constitutional order as soon as possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Interference by non-regional powers is unlikely to change the situation for the better," he said, commenting on ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum’s call on the US and the world to help restore order in the country.

"We are closely following the situation and we are certainly concerned about rising tensions in the region. We continue to call for bringing the situation back to the constitutional track as soon as possible without causing any damage and putting human lives in danger," Peskov added.

On July 26, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland was created to run the country; General Abdourahmane Tchiani took the helm of the council on July 28.