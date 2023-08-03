Russian diplomat, UN official discuss efforts to facilitate food exports

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan in a phone call discussed the implementation of the Russia-UN Memorandum of Understanding on facilitating Russian food exports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The parties discussed issues related to the implementation of the three-year Russia-UN Memorandum of Understanding on facilitating Russian agricultural exports with regard to the need to ensure global food security," the statement reads.