UAV reportedly shot down near Kara-Koba — Sevastopol governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 1. /TASS/. A drone has reportedly been shot down in the Kara-Koba area of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.

"In the area of Kara-Koba, according to preliminary data, a UAV was shot down. An explosion on the ground followed. Grass and bushes caught fire. Fire-fighting crews are already on the scene dealing with the fire," he wrote.

Razvozhayev asked the city’s residents to trust only official information.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet. The city has been periodically attacked by drones. In July, an attack by enemy UAVs on Sevastopol over the sea in the areas of Cape Chersonese, Sevastopol Harbor and Balaklava was repelled. One UAV was shot down over the sea and five were disabled by radio-electronic warfare forces. Two surface drones were also destroyed on the outer roadstead. Later, the head of Sevastopol said a ninth drone was destroyed, and one more one was disabled by radio-electronic weapons on the outer roadstead. Later, radio-electronic warfare forces disabled a drone heading toward the Balaklava thermoelectric power plant. No one was injured as a result of the attacks.