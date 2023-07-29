Russia to develop cooperation with Burkina Faso, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia will develop cooperation with Burkina Faso, in particular in the fields of trade, civil aviation, sports and education. Russian President Vladimir Putin said this at a meeting with his counterpart from Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traore.

"We are ready to work together to develop trade and economic cooperation. Our trade turnover is still modest, even in the Russian-African scale, but it seems to me - and we will talk about this today that there is something to work on," the Russian president said.

According to the Russian leader, cooperation is also being carried out in the legal area, relevant documents are being prepared in the field of civil aviation, sports, as well as on the mutual recognition of education and qualifications.

According to Putin, communication has been established between Russia and Burkina Faso on issues on the international agenda. "We note a good level of cooperation in the UN and other international organizations," the Russian President added.

Putin recalled that in early July the Russian government allocated $10 million to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), of which $2 million will go to help Burkina Faso.