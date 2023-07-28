Russia could retaliate harshly for attacks on city of Taganrog, Moscow Region — MFA

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia reserves the right to exact a harsh retribution for the recent attacks on the southern city of Taganrog and the Moscow Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take harsh retaliatory measures," said the statement on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

The diplomat said Russia strongly condemns the attacks.

"They made no sense militarily," she said.

Zakharova said that Moscow calls on "the international community and organizations to condemn the use of terrorist methods by the Ukrainian government."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, debris from a missile that was fired by the Ukrainian regime and then shot down by Russian air defense systems fell in the southern Russian city of Taganrog. It was later reported that another missile was intercepted by air defenses in the Azov area. According to local officials, the missile was intercepted over an area that is far from populated areas. No damage on the ground and no casualties have been reported.