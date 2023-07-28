CAR president thanks Russia for helping prevent outbreak of civil war in republic

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s support helped save democracy in the Central African Republic (CAR) and avoid a new civil war in the country, the republic’s leader Faustin-Archange Touadera said at a plenary session of the Second Russia-Africa Summit.

"Russia, not fearing any geopolitical problems, is providing assistance to our country, to our armed forces, security services, in fighting terrorist organizations. <...> Ties have been established between our countries and peoples, which managed to save democracy in our country - we organized free democratic elections - and avoided a new civil war, the consequences of which would have been catastrophic," he said.

"I would like to thank the Russian Federation for the resolve with which Russia supports Africa in its fight for sovereignty, for our rights outlined in the UN Charter. I would like to thank the Russian president, Russia’s leadership and people for wonderfully organizing our forum, for cooperating with Africa despite geopolitical difficulties, difficulties of a climatic and energy nature, our country appreciates Russia’s assistance. Our friendly relations are at the highest level," the CAR leader added.

