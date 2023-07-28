Cooperation between Russia, Africa to grow — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Moscow will only increase cooperation with African countries, as it is a natural process.

At the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit, the president responded to a comment from one of the participants, who said that "some people are surprised by Russia's growing attention to Africa."

"I don’t think it's about surprise. It's about some wariness about this process," Putin said.

"It is more surprising that at some point Russia started to pay less attention to Africa," he said. "Despite gaining some positive experience over the previous decades, we still weren’t paying due attention to the African dimension."

"But given Africa's future, given Africa's potential and given our inventory of achievements of the past decades, it is absolutely natural that we - Russia and Africa - are rebuilding our relations. And this process will only gain momentum," the president said.

He described the current summit as "an attempt to move in this very direction."

