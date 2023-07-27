Russia prioritizes developing ties with African countries — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Developing relations with African nations is one of the priorities of Moscow’s foreign policy, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

"Staging this forum [Russia-Africa] is of utmost importance for us. Comprehensive development of ties with African countries in politics, in the security sphere, in the trade-economic and humanitarian spheres is one of the standing priorities of Russia's foreign policy course," the Russian leader said.

Uganda is among Russia's key partners on the African continent, Putin stressed. "Our countries are tied by a long-standing history of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation," the head of state added, noting that the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment had been celebrated last year.