Putin says he is glad to see Zimbabweans' interest in learning Russian language

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is glad that Zimbabweans show a growing interest in studying the Russian language.

The president said that memorandums between the culture and sports agencies were scheduled to be signed at the Russia-Africa Summit.

"I am pleased to note that there is a growing interest in learning Russian: more than a hundred Zimbabweans are currently enrolled in online courses at St. Petersburg State University," Putin said at a meeting with President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The signing of bilateral memorandums of understanding by the departments for culture and sports is planned on the sidelines of this summit," the Russian president said. "This will certainly contribute to the strengthening of our humanitarian ties," he stressed.

"The practice of training Zimbabwean specialists in Russia has also proved effective," he went on to say. "Our universities now have 1,200 students from Zimbabwe, and for the 2023-2024 academic year the number of state scholarships has been increased from 80 to 125," Putin said.