Russia, Mozambique tied by strong relations of friendship, cooperation — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia values Mozambique’s intent for further strengthening of cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with his counterpart from Mozambique Filipe Nyusi.

"Russia and Mozambique are bound by strong ties of friendship and cooperation that were established back during the Mozambiquan people’s fight for independence," the head of state noted.

"We value and share your intent, dear Mr. President, for further strengthening of multifaceted ties between our countries and people," he told Nyusi.