Africa should be represented in UN Security Council — African Union head

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Africa should be permanently represented in the UN Security Council, Azali Assoumani, Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Union of the Comoros, said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

"Of course, Africa has the right to take an active part in decision-making, in particular among the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. And I, as well as my colleague who will take over my position in the future, will be working on this. And I hope that the great cause of promoting Africa on the international stage will be supported by the Russian Federation," he said.

Assoumani added that Africa is striving for a multilateral, multipolar world.

"We Africans are well aware that nowadays the international system has to be reformed, particularly the UN system," he said.

The second Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg from July 27 through 28. Like the first summit, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security, and Development."