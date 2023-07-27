Many Russian companies operating successfully on African market — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Many Russian companies operate successfully in African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with President of the Union of Comoros, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, adding that cooperation is underway mainly in the areas of energy, subsoil use and agriculture.

"Many large Russian companies operate successfully in Africa," Putin said. "The key cooperation areas are energy, subsoil use, agriculture," he noted, adding that there is also cooperation potential in the scientific-technical, education and cultural areas.

Russia also places great value on developing relations with the Union of Comoros, Putin said. "They (relations - TASS) are based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests, boasting development potential on a whole number of areas," he said, adding that Moscow is "obviously open for cooperation with the country in all directions."