Putin to present substantial address at Russia-Africa Forum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate today in a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Forum and give a substantial speech, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

He said that the Russian president will first meet with Azali Assoumani, chairman of the African Union and president of the Comoros, and Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission. "This will be followed by a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum," Peskov added.

According to him, the session will include "a substantial address by President Putin."

The Kremlin official noted that the forum will be attended by the heads of state as well as Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. "The plenary session will be moderated by Director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of African Studies Irina Abramova," Peskov specified.