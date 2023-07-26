Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye area in past day — regional official

MELITOPOL, July 26. /TASS/. Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian attack near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, destroying over 30 pieces of the enemy’s armor in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian army’s attack was repulsed. They [temporarily] broke into three points of our defense but could not enter Rabotino. As of now [2:00 p.m. Moscow time], over 30 pieces of the [enemy’s] armor, with tanks making up two thirds of them, have been destroyed. I spoke with our guys from three different units. The Ukrainian military advanced in two waves, making offensive attempts from four o’clock in the morning. This is some record amount of hardware that they threw into attack - over 100 pieces," Rogov said.

More than 30 pieces of the Ukrainian armor were destroyed or denied the possibility to move, the regional official said.

"Some equipment is immobilized on the spot, some other is still being burned down and somewhere it [armor] is simply damaged or its crews fled or perished. As of now, there is calm in this frontline area and the Ukrainian military has rolled back. I don’t know what they will undertake but our forces are hammering them by artillery fire, denying their evacuation," he added.

Acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said earlier on Wednesday that "from 4:00 a.m. the enemy attempted to break through the defense and encountered fierce rebuff" by Russian units.