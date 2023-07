MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russia will not leave Moldova's decision to reduce the number of the Russian diplomats in the country unanswered, it is another step by Chisinau to destroy bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We consider these to be unjustified and unfriendly actions that will not go unanswered. This is another step by the Chisinau regime to destroy bilateral relations," she said, commenting on Moldova's move.