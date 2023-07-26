Senate speaker leads Madagascar delegation to Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Madagascar's Senate Speaker Herimanana Razafimahefa is heading the country's delegation that has arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russia-Africa summit.

The delegation landed at Pulkovo airport, a TASS correspondent reported.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. As before, the event will be held under the motto "For Peace, Security and Development". The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the summit’s information partner and photo hosting agency.