Medvedev urges Russia to select ‘non-standard targets’ in retaliation for Kiev’s strikes

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Moscow should select non-standard targets for its retaliatory strikes in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Our enemy has been unable to achieve success in the course of its counteroffensive, which means that it will seek victories in the information field, no matter how overhyped and irrational. They make many morons in Ukraine truly happy, especially now that the degree of tensions in Ukrainian society is ramping up. Some portion of [Ukrainian] society still hasn’t forgotten how to think, even though they may be afraid. Besides, their Western patrons are starting to show impatience," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

"This is why the Banderite bastards are increasingly choosing peaceful civilian targets for their despicable attacks. Everyone must be ready for this," he noted.

"We also need to select non-standard targets for our strikes, not just storage sites, energy hubs and oil bases. There are other places where nobody would be expecting us and where strikes would have a widely felt impact," Medvedev added.