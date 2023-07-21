Russia views Ukrainian ports as places of troops deployment — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 21. /TASS/. Russia views the infrastructure of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports as places of deployment of the Ukrainian army, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"We have to state that during the year, when the [grain] deal was in force, the Kiev regime, hiding behind this deal, accumulated considerable defense, fuel and storage capacities at their Black Sea ports. Apart from that, considerable troop resources and foreign mercenaries were deployed there. Now that the deal is terminated, we have an opportunity to correct this situation," he said at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the grain deal.

"We consider Ukraine’s Black Sea port infrastructure as a place of deployment and replenishment of the Ukrainian army with Western weapons that are used against Russia," he stressed.

The diplomat also warned that Russia has recalled security guarantees for ships heading to Ukrainian ports. "Now, all vessels sailing across the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports are considered as potential shippers of military cargoes. Hence, the flag countries of such ships will be viewed as parties to the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime," he added.