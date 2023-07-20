Putin to talk with South African president on sidelines of Russia-Africa forum — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will talk to South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa and representatives of other countries at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Yes, we are expecting Mr. Ramaphosa in St. Petersburg. And, of course, as with other participants, there will be talks with him on the sidelines of this summit," he said, referring to the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa summit is set to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The first summit was held in October 2019.