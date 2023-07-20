Two Ukrainian boats with militants destroyed in attempt to cross Dnieper in Kherson area

GENICHESK, July 20. /TASS/. Russian forces thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian military to cross the Dnieper River near the Antonovka Bridge in the Kherson area, destroying two enemy boats and 12 militants, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian troops to cross the Dnieper River near the settlement of Antonovka, inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower. As a result, two boats and 12 Ukrainian militants were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site in Kherson, a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition in the Korabelny district, a Msta-B howitzer in the island zone and another Ukrainian fire emplacement in the Kakhovka area, he said.

"In the Kherson Region, militants decided to camouflage their two M777 howitzers, a 2S3 Akatsiya motorized artillery system and also a radar near the settlement of Sofiyevka but something apparently went wrong. Russian artillery gunners from the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed all this hardware by pinpoint and continuous strikes," the spokesman said.