WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. Washington doesn’t have courage to admit that its plans to defeat Russia on the battlefield are failing and its military assistance to Ukraine only prolong the Kiev regime’s agony, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday, commenting on another package of US military assistance to Kiev.

"The American authorities do not have the bravery to admit that the plans to defeat Russia on the battlefield are coming to nothing. Russian army defense lines kicked Ukrainian neo-Nazis in their teeth. In a fit of powerless rage, Washington sends new missiles and ammunition to its puppets. Thus the U.S. expects to harm us," he was quoted as saying on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

"Every day we see new evidence that the "invulnerability" of Western-made equipment is a big myth. No multi-million dollar "package" will fix the desperate situation of the Kiev junta," he said. "U.S. assistance will only prolong the agony of the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime. It will lead to new victims, including among civilians."

"Their blood is entirely on the conscience of those who rave about the idea of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Russia," he stressed.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $1.3 billion. The package includes NASAMS munitions, Phoenix Ghost kamikaze drones, Switchblade loitering munitions, demining and anti-drone systems, as well as ammunition. The US will procure this equipment from producers of partners for subsequent shipment to Ukraine.