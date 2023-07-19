Ukrainian forces fire over 80 shells at Belgorod Region over day, says governor

TASS, July 19. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 80 munitions at the Belgorod Region, wounding five people, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday.

"In the Belgorod Region, [the Ukrainian forces] fired four artillery shells at the village of Nekhoteyevka and 15 at the village of Zhuravlevka. In the village of Naumovka, the enemy dropped two shells from a drone. There are no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, the Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Bogun-Gorodok from mortars, with two shells hitting the settlement, as well as the village of Kukuyevka in the Valuysky urban district, with four artillery shells landing there. Two enemy mortar shells hit the village of Novopetrovka, and an explosive device of unspecified type was dropped from a drone to the village of Verigovka. The Ukrainians fired 13 shells at the village of Babka, causing damage to three private houses and power lines.

"In the Shebekinsky urban district, the village of Shamino came under artillery fire, with eight shells hitting the settlement. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured: all of them have shrapnel wounds. The men were taken to the city hospital. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance. One man has a light wound in the hip, he was sent home for outpatient treatment," the governor said.· Gladkov added that the Ukrainian forces fired six mortar shells at the Leninsky settlement, four shells at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, eight mortar shells at the village of Terezovka, three mortar shells at the Maryino village, and seven artillery shells at the Shebekino international automobile checkpoint. The head of the region wrote that the village of Dronovka was attacked by an enemy kamikaze drone in the Graivoronsky district, the outskirts of the village of Popovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district were shelled from a grenade launcher. There were no casulaties or damage in these settlements, he added.