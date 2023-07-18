Western weapons are Kiev’s only lifeline — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, July 18. /TASS/. Western weapons are the only reason the Kiev regime is still keeping afloat, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN, said on Tuesday.

"We all see how the Kiev regime, having already lost almost all of its own weapons and hundreds of thousands of soldiers, like a drug addict, is surviving only thanks to a massive number of Western weapons piling in," he said during a speech at the UN General Assembly.

Polyansky said the Kiev regime is "trying hard to prove that it can defeat a nuclear power in order to get even more weapons."

"Tens of thousands of young Ukrainians are dying in this vicious circle," the Russian diplomat stated.

Russia has repeatedly raised the issue of ongoing arms supplies to Kiev. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Russia will not abandon its efforts to draw the attention of the international community, including at the UN Security Council, to the funneling of Western weapons into Ukraine.