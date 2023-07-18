Russian forces continue successful offensive operations in Kupyansk area — top brass

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian forces continued successful offensive operations in the Kupyansk area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup continue successful offensive operations within their area of responsibility. In total, they have advanced two kilometers along the front and 1.5 kilometers in depth," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian troops continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and south Donetsk directions, the general reported.