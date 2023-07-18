Ukraine's military fires over 80 shells at Russia's Belgorod Region in past day — governor

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 80 shells at settlements of the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine and dropped five grenades from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the past day, disrupting electric power supply in some communities, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka, one shell at the village of Shchetinovka and one shell at the village of Nekhoteyevka. In the village of Naumovka, the enemy dropped three grenades from an UAV, with no injuries or damage reported in any of the communities," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the Borisovsky district, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok and the settlement of Lozovaya Rudka from mortars, firing 24 and six mortar rounds, respectively. In the Graivoronsky urban district, the village of Mokraya Orlovka came under mortar fire, with the enemy firing seven mortar rounds. In the Shebekinsky urban district, a drone was shot down over the town of Shebekino. The enemy fired 14 mortar rounds at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, six at the village of Krasnoye and five at the village of Sereda. In the latter village, the Ukrainian military dropped five explosives from an UAV. No one was hurt and no damage was sustained as a result of the shelling in the past 24 hours, the governor said.

"In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, six artillery shells were fired at the outskirts of the village of Prilesye, four artillery shells at the outskirts of the settlement of Novo-Repyakhovka, three artillery shells at the outskirts of the village of Ilek-Penkovka and one at the area between the villages of Kolotilovka and Repyakhovka. There are no injuries or destruction. Also, the enemy dropped two grenades from a quadcopter on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye, with no consequences," Gladkov said.

Also, electric power supply was cut off in the villages of Repyakhovka, Nadezhevka, Grafovka, Demidovka, Popovka and the settlement of Prilesye as a result of the Ukrainian army’s shelling. Electric power supply restarted in some of these settlements, the regional governor said.